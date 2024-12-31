The Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Steak Tartare

Made from the chardonnay grape in the Chablis area of France's northern Burgundy region, and available in four different appellations (Petite Chablis, Chablis, Premier Cru, and Chablis Grand Cru), Chablis wine is known for its pronounced acidity, freshness, and, as Amy Racine mentioned, its minerality. As a result, Chablis makes for an ideal complementary wine pairing to a rich dish such as steak tartare, and it provides both a counterbalance and contrast to the food. In this case, the acidity in the Chablis can help cut through the richness and fattiness of the steak tartare, serving as a palate cleanser of sorts.

Chablis is also known to pair beautifully with other decadent ingredients and rich dishes such as raw oysters on the half shell, foie gras, escargot in a butter and garlic sauce, and seared scallops. This means you can pair that bottle of Chablis across an entire meal when out dining at your favorite French bistro, though for a truly special and memorable meal, you may want to order a few bottles to enjoy, and to last you through the entire meal.