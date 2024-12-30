The Unique Wine You Should Be Pairing With Pasta Carbonara

Carby pasta, buttery egg, nutty Parmesan, savory pancetta — is there anything more reliably delicious and comforting than pasta carbonara? Once you learn to make classic Roman carbonara with the eggs and cheese creating that rich creaminess, whipping up a spaghetti carbonara is so simple it's a dream. And it's just as easy to take that heavenly meal one step further with the perfect wine pairing. We wanted to hear from an expert what type of wine best suits carbonara, so we asked Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants.

"Soave is my favorite go-to for pasta carbonara," Racine says. "Texturally, the wine has a richness without any oak that matches perfectly to the rich egg yolk. On the palate the wine has a hint of citrus peel to brighten the dish and play against the pancetta, yet the wine also has a nuttiness like bitter almond that I love with the pasta itself and the umami of parmesan." Soave wine has been popping up at American wine shops and bars more in recent years, but it's still lesser known than fellow Italian white wines like pinot grigio. This just makes it more of a treat to get to know, especially with its bright fruity notes of honeydew, peach, and orange zest that play against its richness.