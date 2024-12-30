The Best Wine To Pair With Creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup
There's not much more comforting than a bowl of creamy broccoli cheddar soup — unless you pair it with a glass of wine. The creamy, dairy-rich soup certainly benefits from a glass of vino to contrast flavors and wash down every warm bite. But unless you happen to be a sommelier, there's a good chance you don't know the exact type of white wine that pairs well with the classic soup. That's where Andrew Elder, sommelier and service director for Hive Hospitality, the group behind restaurants like Jônt in Washington D.C. and Ômo in Winter Park, Florida, comes to the rescue.
"For a soup like broccoli and cheese soup, a unique wine to enjoy alongside that would be a Viogner, from the Rhône Valley in France," he says. "This wine is uniquely floral, which at first might seem odd but when considering the funk of broccoli and cheddar paired together — this wine brings a subtle balance and harmony to the soup." For clarity, Viogner is a white wine that has a similar taste to chardonnay. And while Elder thinks an option from France is ideal, you can find varieties made from grapes grown in Australia and California too.
Tasting notes and pairing options for Viogner and a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup
You might think a glass of red wine is the best option for a creamy soup, but there's a case to go for white like Andrew Elder suggests. Viogner is on the drier side, so you don't have to worry about sweet sips. Meanwhile, broccoli cheddar soup is quite rich thanks to loads of cheddar and butter that goes into the pot. That dry wine will offset the decadence of the soup, providing a relief to the pallet with each cool sip. Serve the Viogner chilled, ideally between 49 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, while the soup should obviously be piping hot. The tasting notes will have hints of fruits like apricot and orange, depending on the age and type. If you like a spicy bowl of soup, that fruity acidity will work even better.
Try a glass with our classic broccoli cheddar soup recipe and you should have the ideal comforting meal. If you want to splurge on a bottle, try King Family Vineyards' Viognier, which runs around $30. And if you want to drink on a bit of a budget, Pine Ridge is a highly-rated brand and costs around $12 a bottle. And if red wines are your preference, try a fruity pinot noir with your next bowl of homemade broccoli cheddar soup.