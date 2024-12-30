The Best Wine To Pair With Creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup

There's not much more comforting than a bowl of creamy broccoli cheddar soup — unless you pair it with a glass of wine. The creamy, dairy-rich soup certainly benefits from a glass of vino to contrast flavors and wash down every warm bite. But unless you happen to be a sommelier, there's a good chance you don't know the exact type of white wine that pairs well with the classic soup. That's where Andrew Elder, sommelier and service director for Hive Hospitality, the group behind restaurants like Jônt in Washington D.C. and Ômo in Winter Park, Florida, comes to the rescue.

"For a soup like broccoli and cheese soup, a unique wine to enjoy alongside that would be a Viogner, from the Rhône Valley in France," he says. "This wine is uniquely floral, which at first might seem odd but when considering the funk of broccoli and cheddar paired together — this wine brings a subtle balance and harmony to the soup." For clarity, Viogner is a white wine that has a similar taste to chardonnay. And while Elder thinks an option from France is ideal, you can find varieties made from grapes grown in Australia and California too.