The Cheaper Beef Cut Alton Brown Likes More Than Prime Rib
Prime rib has earned its place at the Christmas table by consistently being the top-tier beef choice, at least by USDA standards. Indeed it is delicious, with its tender, velvety texture, and juicy "eye" (center cut of the rib). Prime rib also comes at a high price. Tasting Table recently sat down with Alton Brown, who divulged his best holiday cooking tips, and offered up an alternative that won't break the bank and will satisfy taste buds. The creator and host of Food Network's "Good Eats" tells us he prefers choice rib roast. "I think it's meatier," says Brown, who is referencing the slightly decreased fat content associated with choice prime rib. So what exactly is the difference between prime and choice beef?
The grade shields used by the USDA for beef are set in place to ensure the quality of beef, including the flavor, tenderness, and juiciness in a cut of meat. Prime beef comes from well-fed young cattle and is known for its generous amount of marbling. These prime cuts are widely used for dry-heat cooking, and they're favored for restaurant use. Because of this designated top quality, prime rib has a hefty price tag. Choice, on the other hand, also carries a high-quality designation, with only slightly less marbling, and cuts from the rib will be nearly as juicy and tender as prime cuts. As Alton Brown suggests, picking choice-grade rib roast over prime has multiple benefits.
How to select and cook choice rib roast
A good-sized choice rib roast has three to four ribs and weighs about seven to 10 pounds. For preparation, Alton Brown likes to encrust the roast with salt and pepper (this can be done several days before cooking). This process of curing the meat will pull the liquid from the roast and allow for a good sear. Brown suggests covering it with cheesecloth to further extract some moisture from the roast. When you're ready to cook, remove the cheesecloth and rub the roast with a neutral oil such as canola or vegetable. Next, place a probe thermometer in the center of the roast and set its alarm for 118 degrees Fahrenheit. Put the roast in a cold oven and set the temperature to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. The idea here is a low and slow cooking method until you reach medium rare, the standard doneness for rib roast.
Brown recommends cooking the roast for one hour per rib bone at this low temperature. When the meat thermometer indicates it has reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit, pull the roast out and let it rest, covered with foil. This will allow the roast's internal temperature to reach about 130 degrees Fahrenheit, but you won't be quite finished yet. Brown recommends changing your oven to its highest setting and placing the roast back in the oven for 10 to 15 more minutes for a crispy sear and delectably juicy interior.