The Cheaper Beef Cut Alton Brown Likes More Than Prime Rib

Prime rib has earned its place at the Christmas table by consistently being the top-tier beef choice, at least by USDA standards. Indeed it is delicious, with its tender, velvety texture, and juicy "eye" (center cut of the rib). Prime rib also comes at a high price. Tasting Table recently sat down with Alton Brown, who divulged his best holiday cooking tips, and offered up an alternative that won't break the bank and will satisfy taste buds. The creator and host of Food Network's "Good Eats" tells us he prefers choice rib roast. "I think it's meatier," says Brown, who is referencing the slightly decreased fat content associated with choice prime rib. So what exactly is the difference between prime and choice beef?

The grade shields used by the USDA for beef are set in place to ensure the quality of beef, including the flavor, tenderness, and juiciness in a cut of meat. Prime beef comes from well-fed young cattle and is known for its generous amount of marbling. These prime cuts are widely used for dry-heat cooking, and they're favored for restaurant use. Because of this designated top quality, prime rib has a hefty price tag. Choice, on the other hand, also carries a high-quality designation, with only slightly less marbling, and cuts from the rib will be nearly as juicy and tender as prime cuts. As Alton Brown suggests, picking choice-grade rib roast over prime has multiple benefits.