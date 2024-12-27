2 Simple Swaps For Shiitake Mushrooms In Homemade Soup

Mushrooms are flavorful fungi that can give a touch of umami and a dose of protein to many different types of homemade soups. There are many types of mushrooms that you can toss in a variety of dishes, but shiitakes are a go-to ingredient in soups thanks to their meaty texture and depths of umami. But sometimes you might not be able to find fresh shiitake mushrooms at the grocery store, and most of us don't have time to scrounge around multiple places for an ingredient, so we spoke with Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer, for worthy alternatives for soups.

"Shiitake are relatively easy to buy online now, especially dried shiitake, but fresh chestnut mushrooms are the most widely available that have a similar depth of flavor and robust texture," he explained. "Dried porcini will also deliver plenty of flavor, but tend to be cut thinly so don't have such a good texture."

If you don't have access to chestnut or porcini mushrooms, oyster and portobello varieties should also hold up in a pot of brothy soup.