2 Simple Swaps For Shiitake Mushrooms In Homemade Soup
Mushrooms are flavorful fungi that can give a touch of umami and a dose of protein to many different types of homemade soups. There are many types of mushrooms that you can toss in a variety of dishes, but shiitakes are a go-to ingredient in soups thanks to their meaty texture and depths of umami. But sometimes you might not be able to find fresh shiitake mushrooms at the grocery store, and most of us don't have time to scrounge around multiple places for an ingredient, so we spoke with Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer, for worthy alternatives for soups.
"Shiitake are relatively easy to buy online now, especially dried shiitake, but fresh chestnut mushrooms are the most widely available that have a similar depth of flavor and robust texture," he explained. "Dried porcini will also deliver plenty of flavor, but tend to be cut thinly so don't have such a good texture."
If you don't have access to chestnut or porcini mushrooms, oyster and portobello varieties should also hold up in a pot of brothy soup.
Tips for using chestnut and dried porcini mushrooms in homemade soups
Before you toss the chestnuts or dried porcinis in the pot, use a brush to clean the mushrooms well instead of washing them in water or you might waterlog the fungi. Next, cut them according to your recipe. You don't want the mushrooms to turn to mush during the cooking process, so consider thick slices or quarters depending on which variety is going into the soup. Be sure to follow the recipe accordingly so you don't overcook them. In fact, the cooking time will likely be shorter than when you use meat, or the mushrooms might go in later in the process. For reference, consider our umami-rich cream of mushroom or shiitake mushroom soup recipes.
You might also want other ingredients to match the umami of the mushrooms, or to add to other types of soups. "In terms of boosting the umami of the soup, make sure you have some konbu (kelp)," Chef Koj said. Fresh herbs like thyme and parsley also add a balance to the earthiness of mushrooms depending on what type of soup you cook. Other standard ingredients like carrots, celery, garlic, and onions also offer vegetal notes and slightly varying textures to balance out the mushrooms if you want to make your own recipe for homemade soup.