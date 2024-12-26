The Easy Way To Clean Those Dirty Squeeze Bottles In Your Kitchen

Squeeze bottles are brilliant for storing condiments and oils that you use on the regular, from olive oil and soy, to vinegar and homemade hot sauce. Instead of opening capped glass bottles, you can simply turn your squeezy fella upside down and speedily splash some vinegar into your salad dressing or drizzle some evoo on your skillet before making fried eggs. However, cleaning squeeze bottles can be tricky due to their cylindrical shape, small mouth, and height. The easiest way to clean them is to take a two-pronged approach; attack the outside first with a baking soda mixture before swishing out the inside with dish soap and a paper towel.

Greasy residues can accumulate on the surface of squeeze bottles if they're stowed on your countertop and the tips can get blocked and sticky, particularly if you've filled them with syrups or icings to decorate cakes and cookies. To remove this grime, combine baking soda with water to make a paste and liberally apply it to the exterior of your bottles before giving it a gentle scrub with a sponge or cloth. You should find that the abrasive texture of the baking soda clings to the grease on the surface and eliminates it. To clean the inside of your squeeze bottles, fill them with hot soapy water and allow them to soak for a few minutes to dislodge the grease. Then put the lids back on, give them a thorough shake and rinse.

