Why Rum Is So Crucial For Perfect Coquito Cocktails

Meaning little coconut in Spanish, coquito is a rich coconut and rum cocktail that's a festive favorite in its native Puerto Rico. In fact, it's also known as Puerto Rican eggnog, bestowing a hearty creaminess from multiple milk and coconut milk products and warming spices like cinnamon that evoke the Christmas spirit. While many classic cocktails have various iterations that swap the main spirit, rum is indispensable to a coquito. We consulted Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More for a convincing argument as to why rum is so crucial for the perfect coquito.

She explains, "I would say the best spirit in Coquito is rum — there is a reason it's been made that way for forever, which is that the sweet rich flavors of an aged molasses-based spirit work really well with coconut and cinnamon. Remember, what grows together goes together — and coconut trees grow everywhere in many rum-producing countries, including Puerto Rico — where Coquito originates."

If you wanted to honor this drink's Puerto Rican roots even more, you could choose a brand of rum that's produced on the island like Don Q or Ron de Barilito. Ron, or Spanish-style rum, is the most common of the types of rum enjoyed in Puerto Rico, known for its light, approachable taste. However, dark rum is the classic choice for a creamy coquito recipe. Luckily, the most iconic Spanish-style rum brand, Bacardi, offers Bacardi Black rum that fits the bill.

