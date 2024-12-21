Why Rum Is So Crucial For Perfect Coquito Cocktails
Meaning little coconut in Spanish, coquito is a rich coconut and rum cocktail that's a festive favorite in its native Puerto Rico. In fact, it's also known as Puerto Rican eggnog, bestowing a hearty creaminess from multiple milk and coconut milk products and warming spices like cinnamon that evoke the Christmas spirit. While many classic cocktails have various iterations that swap the main spirit, rum is indispensable to a coquito. We consulted Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More for a convincing argument as to why rum is so crucial for the perfect coquito.
She explains, "I would say the best spirit in Coquito is rum — there is a reason it's been made that way for forever, which is that the sweet rich flavors of an aged molasses-based spirit work really well with coconut and cinnamon. Remember, what grows together goes together — and coconut trees grow everywhere in many rum-producing countries, including Puerto Rico — where Coquito originates."
If you wanted to honor this drink's Puerto Rican roots even more, you could choose a brand of rum that's produced on the island like Don Q or Ron de Barilito. Ron, or Spanish-style rum, is the most common of the types of rum enjoyed in Puerto Rico, known for its light, approachable taste. However, dark rum is the classic choice for a creamy coquito recipe. Luckily, the most iconic Spanish-style rum brand, Bacardi, offers Bacardi Black rum that fits the bill.
Coquito variations: Additions and spirit swaps
Although rum is as important to a coquito as it is to a pina colada – another Puerto Rican specialty – there are rum swaps you can make that won't completely destroy the integrity of the cocktail. Even our mixologist expert says that "if you want to mix up your recipe, you could try using an aged brandy, which will still have sweeter, fruity notes as well as oak notes that can work nicely in Coquito." Licor 43 is another rum swap of Spanish origin that would work well with creamy coconut and sweetened condensed milk since it's often paired with cream in coffee cocktails like the carajillo.
If you want to stick with rum, there are even more coquito variations to choose from thanks to flavorful supplemental ingredients. Nutella, banana, almond, strawberry, and even pumpkin puree are all popular flavor agents for coquitos. You can add these ingredients to the foundation of coconut, dairy, and spices and blend them all together, before adding them to your rum. You could also allow your rum to infuse with cinnamon sticks for between a few hours or a week or two for extra festive flavor. Another method that'll bloom the flavors of your mixers is to simmer them then let them sit for 30 minutes before adding the rum and refrigerating. If you want your coquito to live up to its designation as Puerto Rican eggnog, you can add egg yolks to the evaporated milk to thicken in a double boiler before mixing in the remaining ingredients.