Curb Overpowering Hot Buttered Rum With One Expert Tip

Hot buttered rum is a Christmas classic. The brooding mix of dark rum, sweet butter, and mixed spices could inspire anyone to cozy up with a festive movie. But what if it goes wrong? You catch a waft of your hot buttered rum, and it smells, well, overpowering. Nobody wants to drink pure rocket fuel. Tasting Table spoke to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, to discover how to avoid this super-strength predicament. "One thing to keep in mind is that when you add spirit to a hot drink, the alcohol can seem far 'hotter' (aka the alcohol fumes can seem more aggressive)," she explains. "You may want to start with adding a little less rum than you would in your everyday cocktail-making – perhaps 1.5 ounces instead of 2."

The trick to perfecting this cocktail is a light hand. For a single glass of Chicago's famed Scofflaw's hot buttered rum, bartenders use just 0.6 ounces of Cruzan Black Strap and an ounce of aged rum. For one, that suggests that it's wise to experiment with mixing spirits to curate more complex taste profiles. However, it also highlights the low amounts of alcohol added; the same recipe uses eight ounces of hot water. Go steady with your pouring — your taste buds will thank you later.