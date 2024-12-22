Curb Overpowering Hot Buttered Rum With One Expert Tip
Hot buttered rum is a Christmas classic. The brooding mix of dark rum, sweet butter, and mixed spices could inspire anyone to cozy up with a festive movie. But what if it goes wrong? You catch a waft of your hot buttered rum, and it smells, well, overpowering. Nobody wants to drink pure rocket fuel. Tasting Table spoke to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, to discover how to avoid this super-strength predicament. "One thing to keep in mind is that when you add spirit to a hot drink, the alcohol can seem far 'hotter' (aka the alcohol fumes can seem more aggressive)," she explains. "You may want to start with adding a little less rum than you would in your everyday cocktail-making – perhaps 1.5 ounces instead of 2."
The trick to perfecting this cocktail is a light hand. For a single glass of Chicago's famed Scofflaw's hot buttered rum, bartenders use just 0.6 ounces of Cruzan Black Strap and an ounce of aged rum. For one, that suggests that it's wise to experiment with mixing spirits to curate more complex taste profiles. However, it also highlights the low amounts of alcohol added; the same recipe uses eight ounces of hot water. Go steady with your pouring — your taste buds will thank you later.
Adapting hot buttered rum recipes
With your smaller measurements at the ready, how else can you adapt the classic hot buttered rum recipe? First, consider your choice of spirit. We've compiled a helpful list of the best rums for hot buttered rum recipes; there is plenty of choice so take your time researching all the options. Spiced rum adds an extra kick, while dark gives a cleaner slate for you to build flavors separately. Similarly, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg (preferably freshly ground) are the golden trio of spices to add. But a special dash of vanilla, chai, pumpkin spice, or honey never hurt anybody.
Sometimes, it sways to the other extreme. What about if you accidentally create a batch of bland cocktails? Consider using brown sugar rather than white for an intensified result. Spiced butter rocks can also amp up the taste further. The tiny "rocks" of batter are a pre-prepared concoction of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and sugar — mixed with either vanilla ice cream or butter with vanilla essence. It's a bit of extra work, but the melting flavors are dreamy.
Who says you have to play according to the temperature rules, too? Perhaps you'd actually prefer the drink cold? A brown butter rum cocktail recipe can be beautifully served on ice. There are plenty of ways to adjust your hot buttered rum. Ditch the rulebook and just get creative.