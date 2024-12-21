The Temperature Tip To Keep In Mind For Better Hot Buttered Rum Cocktails

It's hard to imagine anything more cozy than a warm, spirited drink on a chilly evening. Hot buttered rum has been a classic for centuries for just that reason — it's like a hand warmer with the added advantage of tasting like butterscotch crossed with a boozy cinnamon roll. Recipes abound for the simple drink that only asks you to have rum, hot water and a batch of spiced butter (also called batter) on hand. You can easily make the batter ahead in a big batch and keep it in the fridge or freezer, ready for when the mood strikes.

However, according to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, a key tip for the very best hot buttered rum is to have that butter-sugar-spice mixture at the right temperature before adding it. She says, "You also want to make sure your batter is at room temperature when you go to mix your Hot Buttered Rum in order to keep the drink nice and warm." It is called hot — not tepid — buttered rum, after all. So, you'll need to take the mixture out of the fridge or freezer in good time.