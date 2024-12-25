The Dijon Mustard Brand That's Even Better Than Grey Poupon
When it comes to Dijon mustard, few names evoke as much prestige as Grey Poupon. Yet, even this iconic brand falls just short of the brand that clinched the number one spot in Tasting Table's ranking of store-bought Dijon mustards: Maille Dijon Original. What makes Maille stand out? The answer lies in its superior balance of tangy sharpness and creamy texture, delivering a mustard that's bold yet refined — a true culinary chameleon.
Maille's origins trace back to 1747 in Marseille, France when Antoine-Claude Maille first crafted his exquisite mustard recipes. Rooted in French tradition, Maille has long been a staple in kitchens worldwide, from Parisian bistros to American pantries. Its commitment to using authentic, non-GMO ingredients, such as Burgundy-grown mustard seeds, ensures a product that honors its storied past while appealing to modern palates. And with a history as the "mustard of kings and queens," Maille continues to embody the elegance and craftsmanship of traditional Dijon mustard.
In contrast, while Grey Poupon remains a close second with its bright acidity and slightly grainier consistency, it lacks the same level of depth and smoothness that Maille consistently delivers. For those who demand the best, Maille represents a legacy of quality that transcends time. But Dijon isn't just for spreading on sandwiches or dolloping on charcuterie boards — it's a versatile ingredient that can elevate your cooking.
Elevate your dishes with Maille
Try a mustard-crusted rack of lamb. Combine Maille Dijon Original with garlic, rosemary, and breadcrumbs to create a golden crust packed with flavor. As the lamb roasts, the mustard enhances the natural richness of the meat, creating a show-stopping dish perfect for dinner parties.
Give shrimp scampi a Dijon twist. Saute shrimp with garlic, butter, and white wine, then whisk in a spoonful of Maille Dijon Original. The mustard adds a subtle kick and velvety texture to the sauce, creating a bold upgrade to this classic seafood dish. Toss it with pasta or serve it over a bed of rice for an irresistible meal. For something lighter, whip up a Niçoise salad. Blend Maille with fresh lemon juice, olive oil, and a touch of honey for a dressing that's equal parts zesty and smooth.
If you're ready to stock up on Maille, the good news is that its core mustard range is widely available in grocery stores and on Amazon. While the brand discontinued its online boutique in 2020, which included its exclusive fresh-pumped mustards, you can still enjoy its classic offerings. For those lucky enough to visit France, Maille's flagship stores in Paris, and Dijon are the ultimate destinations for mustard lovers. So, whether you're indulging in a classic French recipe or adding a gourmet touch to everyday dishes, this mustard will have you asking, "Pardon me, do you have any Maille Dijon?" Bon appétit!