When it comes to Dijon mustard, few names evoke as much prestige as Grey Poupon. Yet, even this iconic brand falls just short of the brand that clinched the number one spot in Tasting Table's ranking of store-bought Dijon mustards: Maille Dijon Original. What makes Maille stand out? The answer lies in its superior balance of tangy sharpness and creamy texture, delivering a mustard that's bold yet refined — a true culinary chameleon.

Maille's origins trace back to 1747 in Marseille, France when Antoine-Claude Maille first crafted his exquisite mustard recipes. Rooted in French tradition, Maille has long been a staple in kitchens worldwide, from Parisian bistros to American pantries. Its commitment to using authentic, non-GMO ingredients, such as Burgundy-grown mustard seeds, ensures a product that honors its storied past while appealing to modern palates. And with a history as the "mustard of kings and queens," Maille continues to embody the elegance and craftsmanship of traditional Dijon mustard.

In contrast, while Grey Poupon remains a close second with its bright acidity and slightly grainier consistency, it lacks the same level of depth and smoothness that Maille consistently delivers. For those who demand the best, Maille represents a legacy of quality that transcends time. But Dijon isn't just for spreading on sandwiches or dolloping on charcuterie boards — it's a versatile ingredient that can elevate your cooking.

