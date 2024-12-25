The Comforting Appetizer That Totally Belongs On Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Cooking up a mozzarella stick grilled cheese sandwich is not that different from the original dish. You'll need to give the mozzarella sticks a quick reheat first, however. Throwing them straight onto the pan frozen just won't do. If you're homemaking them, consider using low-moisture mozzarella instead of fresh for better stretch and less sogginess. Once done, top the buttered bread heating on the pan with the cheese slices, around three cheese sticks, and finally, the second bread slice. Close the lid and let it grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until the cheese is fully melted and the bread is golden brown.

Those are the general steps, but there's still plenty of fun to be had. Looking for something hearty to cut through all that tanginess? Marinara sauce never disappoints. Just spread it on the bread before stacking on the remaining ingredients and you'll have an especially fitting companion for a creamy tomato soup. Fried chicken tenders, believe it or not, are another great choice. Layer them in between the mozzarella stick, and you can even add some BBQ sauce as well. What comes off the griddle is a sandwich flavorful beyond imagination. If you want to lighten things up, nothing does the job better than leafy greens and herbs. Just throw in a bit of spinach or basil to add a pop of green and counterbalance the bigger flavors with their freshness.

