Oven Vs Slow Cooker: Which Is Better For Reheating Brisket?

Really great brisket is a splurge in both time and money. A smoked brisket recipe might take you upwards of 10 hours from start to finish, and a homey, braised brisket will keep you and your oven occupied for five hours or so. And then there's the cost of the hefty piece of beef to consider as well. With that kind of effort on the table, you'll want to be sure to treat the leftovers with the care they deserve to get every delicious bite out of your brisket. So we reached out to Christie Vanover, the owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, to see what she recommends.

It might be tempting to pop the slices of brisket from last night's dinner in your slow cooker to gently warm them, because low and slow is the way to cook the raw cut of beef. But according to Vanover, that would be a huge mistake. She says, "I don't recommend using a slow cooker to reheat brisket. Because of the size and shape of the slow cooker, you'll have to stack the brisket slices on top of each other, which will prolong the preheat time." Instead, she prefers to spread the slices evenly on a pan in the oven, where she says "you can adjust the temperature more precisely."