The Oyster Sauce Substitute Every Vegan Needs In Their Life

If you've ever chowed down on a plate of drunken noodles or moo goo gai pan, then you're already familiar with the wonders oyster sauce can work on a dish. Oyster sauce is a thick, rich condiment popular in Chinese fare. To make it, oysters are slow-simmered in hot water until the resulting juices caramelize.

On the palette, that namesake "oyster" brininess takes a backseat to gentle saltiness, earth pungency, and a subtly sweet finish. Although, the main ingredient in oyster sauce is (shocker) oyster extract, making this superstar condiment tragically off-limits to vegan foodies (alas). Luckily, there's a fitting substitute that can help capture all that umami dimensionality without any seafood content: mushroom broth. Thanks to the naturally-present glutamates in mushrooms, mushroom broth shares oyster sauce's deep umami taste and complex earthiness.

To use mushroom broth as a vegan substitute for oyster sauce, the measurements are largely going to depend on your taste preference. There's no hard-set rule for "how much" to use, so feel free to experiment with your go-to recipes, taste-testing after each addition of more mushroom broth. To thicken your stock into that signature oyster sauce lushness, simply slow-simmer the broth to reduce, or whisk in a few tablespoons of cornstarch slurry. Alternatively, you could opt for a mushroom broth concentrate, like this paste by Better Than Bouillon made from seasoned mushrooms. Adding less water will yield a thicker body and more concentrated flavor, more closely emulating rich oyster sauce.

