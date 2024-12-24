Can You Substitute Different Types Of Vanilla In Your Recipes?

For those moments when you're putting together a recipe and read that the printed set of instructions call for vanilla paste and not extract, is it okay to use the liquid form, instead? "Absolutely!" Jennifer Boggiss, the CEO of Heilala Vanilla, assures us. We spoke to Boggiss for tips on how to go about switching up and swapping vanilla ingredients at home without botching up our favorite recipes in the process.

Advertisement

"At Heilala, all our products; vanilla extract, paste, and pods can often be swapped 1:1," she encourages. "For example, one teaspoon of extract is equivalent to one teaspoon of paste or the seeds from one vanilla bean." Whether you are looking to exchange vanilla extract to caramelize vegetables for vanilla bean pods, you can keep Boggiss' guidance in mind. Before getting too enthusiastic with other brand names and vanilla ingredients, however, you'll want to carefully look at the packaging label of whatever vanilla products you are thinking about using.