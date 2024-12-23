Is There A Downside To Adding Glitter To Your Pickle Jar?

What is edible glitter exactly? It's usually made from sugar and some common food-safe additives like acacia, maltodextrin, and cornstarch, along with food coloring. Acacia, also called gum arabic, and maltodextrin are stabilizers and thickeners that are already used in many canned pickles, so they shouldn't be of any concern. If you are just shaking up glitter in your already-made pickles, go crazy.

Advertisement

However we wouldn't recommend adding edible glitter to any pickle recipes you are making yourself at home. None of the ingredients in edible glitter is explicitly dangerous, but there is debate over whether cornstarch is safe for home canning, and adding foreign elements of any kind could risk bacterial growth. Instead it's recommended to only follow tested recipes when making pickles at home. And as of right now, we don't know of any glickle recipes, although give it time and who knows what TikTok will dream up.

Now that you are properly prepared for TikTok's latest food trend, what tricks are there to it? Well considering how simple and flavorless is, not really, but a sampling of the many videos already dedicated glitter pickles tells us to pick a color that really stands out and pops against the green brine, like a pink or red, because otherwise your pretty pickles will turn a shiny but unappealing greenish-brown color. But hey, they are your pickles, so do what you want with them.

Advertisement