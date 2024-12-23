The Melona Ice Cream Flavor You Should Probably Leave At The Store
Melona ice cream, a South Korean favorite since 1992, has gained global fame for its unique blend of creamy texture and fruity content. These iconic ice cream bars bring a delightful twist to frozen treats, with standout options like honeydew and pistachio captivating fans. However, not every choice in the lineup hits the same high note. In fact, we ranked seven of Melona's frozen dessert bars from worst to best, and the banana didn't quite capture our hearts — or our taste buds.
While the velvety consistency was there, the flavor felt overwhelming in all the wrong ways. Think banana Laffy Taffy, but icy and frozen. For some, that artificial banana flavoring might be nostalgic, but for us, it leaned a little too far into the candy spectrum rather than delivering the fresh, fruit vibes Melona is celebrated for. This isn't to say it's unredeemable — fans of bold banana candy might find this bar to be their dream dessert.
However, for those who prefer a more natural-tasting banana savor, you may want to try something else. Among Melona's unique and refreshing lineup, the banana bar feels like the odd one out, and its profile doesn't mesh as seamlessly with the creaminess of the base as the others do. If you're on a Melona shopping spree, this might be one to leave at the store.
The science behind the banana flavor
The banana flavor in this Melona bar comes from a mix of banana puree syrup and artificial flavor additives, which together create a distinct, albeit intense, taste. While the puree does include real banana, it's combined with water, sugar, and stabilizers like pectin and citric acid. Still, the addition of artificial colors (Yellow 5 and Yellow 6) and other processed ingredients like mono & diglycerides, guar gum, and carrageenan gives it a more manufactured fruit essence compared to a real piece of fruit.
The silky smoothness of the bar, made with ingredients like cream and locust bean gum, is spot-on, but it just doesn't balance out the punchy banana flavor quite the way the other bars do. Fans of Melona have taken notice as well stating that while the real fruit taste presents itself in the end, it smells like banana chewing gum and leaves you wondering if it's real or fake banana at first bite.
If you're after something convenient that tastes a little more genuine, you might want to skip the banana bar and go for something like honeydew or strawberry instead. Those options have more natural, true-to-fruit notes that blend better with the creamy base, giving you that classic Melona experience. Or, you can always try making your own banana ice cream at home.