The Key To Making Perfect Eggs A La Coque At Home
Starting the day right with breakfast is as much about how well it's cooked as it is what you enjoy. Whether you like to eat soft-boiled eggs regularly or on occasion, such as for weekend brunch, there's one tip that will yield the best cook every time. Though the length of time you boil the eggs matters, Guillaume Thivet, Executive Chef at Grand Brasserie, revealed that the key to perfect eggs a la coque is the temperature of the eggs you use.
Instead of pulling the eggs straight from the fridge, start with room-temperature eggs. Room temperature is better than cold because eggs are less likely to crack when they hit the boiling water due to thermal shock. And if the shell hasn't cracked, you don't have to worry about stringy egg whites swirling and floating in the water. He also suggests cooking them for just three minutes for a deliciously runny yolk.
What exactly are eggs a la coque?
While eggs a la coque are at their core soft-boiled eggs, there are a couple of things that set them apart. In French, la oeufs à la coque translates to "soft-boiled eggs on the shell." This is important to note because the egg yolk is runny enough that the egg is best served in an egg cup with the top removed to prevent the yolk from dripping or running across your plate. Another key factor of this dish is that the eggs are typically served with toast points or mouillettes — which are also called "soldiers."
To make eggs a la coque, carefully lower the room temperature eggs into a pot of boiling water. This will help ensure the eggs do not crack from bumping into the bottom of the pan. Another step some of the best chefs suggest is to prick the eggs with an egg pricker to prevent the shell from cracking (Jaques Pépin uses a thumbtack). Once the time goes off after three minutes, serve up the eggs by dunking the toast into the oozing egg yolk. You can top the opened egg with a pinch of salt and pepper if you like as well.