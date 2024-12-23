The Key To Making Perfect Eggs A La Coque At Home

Starting the day right with breakfast is as much about how well it's cooked as it is what you enjoy. Whether you like to eat soft-boiled eggs regularly or on occasion, such as for weekend brunch, there's one tip that will yield the best cook every time. Though the length of time you boil the eggs matters, Guillaume Thivet, Executive Chef at Grand Brasserie, revealed that the key to perfect eggs a la coque is the temperature of the eggs you use.

Instead of pulling the eggs straight from the fridge, start with room-temperature eggs. Room temperature is better than cold because eggs are less likely to crack when they hit the boiling water due to thermal shock. And if the shell hasn't cracked, you don't have to worry about stringy egg whites swirling and floating in the water. He also suggests cooking them for just three minutes for a deliciously runny yolk.