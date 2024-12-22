The Biggest Mistake With Ice Cream That Even The Pros Make Sometimes

We were relieved to learn from Tyler Malek, the co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw, that even experienced professionals make mistakes when putting ice cream recipes together. Thankfully, we have Malek to help us learn from these kinds of errors so we can do our best to not repeat them at home.

"The biggest mistake I see even high-end pastry chefs make is that they use too much fat in the recipe by adding too much heavy cream," Malek instructs. "The typical cook will look at an ice cream recipe and think, 'If a little heavy cream is good, a lot must be even better.'" When it comes to making cold homemade treats like brown butter and pecan ice cream or no-churn pomegranate ice cream, such assumptions can doom the result. Dumping in too much cream can have a dismal impact on the overall taste and mouthfeel. In fact, your sweet creation may end up reminding you of a savory spread.