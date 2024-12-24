Dressing is what distinguishes a salad from simply a bowl of raw veggies; it's the flavorful glue that unites all your greens and mixins into a cohesive dish. There are dozens of types of salad dressings, the majority of which fall into two categories: Light, oil-based dressings and rich, creamy mayo or dairy-based dressings. This article focuses on the latter, and we spoke to an expert for her insight into the best salad greens for rich and creamy dressings. Our expert is Chef Megan McCarthy, chef at Edible Garden at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, founder of Healthy Eating 101, and a Have A Plant® Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce.

Advertisement

"Use crunchy lettuce (like iceberg or romaine) or hearty greens (like kale)," McCarthy advised. "Their sturdy texture stands up to thick, rich dressings without becoming soggy."

Rich and creamy dressings don't just sit heavy in your stomach, but they're also heavy on the greens you toss them with, so you'll want to choose the types of greens that won't buckle or turn to mush under the weight of the dressing. While iceberg and romaine are delicate greens, they're crunchy and sturdy enough to take on a creamy dressing while also providing a crunchy contrast. Hearty winter greens like kale, cabbage, swiss chard, endive, and radicchio have robust flavors and textures that rich and heavy dressings will balance. You can also blend these crunchy and hearty greens for an even more depth of texture to receive a creamy dressing.

Advertisement