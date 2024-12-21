The Absolute Best Salad Greens To Pair With Caesar Dressing

Caesar salads pop up everywhere these days, from airport grab-and-go kiosk packaged salads with their tiny plastic dressing containers to fine dining temples where waiters craft each salad tableside. Sometimes the only ingredient these Caesars have in common is the romaine lettuce, and rightly so according to Chef Megan McCarthy. McCarthy knows her veggies; she's the founder of the Healthy Eating 101 website, and Have A Plant Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce. She says romaine's "crisp texture and mild flavor provide the perfect contrast to Caesar's creamy, savory, and tangy profile."

That's great for Caesar salad lovers, because romaine lettuce is so easy to find almost everywhere, and will hold up for quite a while when stored properly. You can choose bagged, washed, and pre-cut romaine for the easiest salad, but don't be intimidated by the beautiful whole heads of romaine you see at the market — learning to cut your own romaine salad is a snap.