Here's How To Fix Any Runny Salad Dressing

The best salad dressings, whether they be a herby Italian vinaigrette or a creamy Green Goddess, need to be thick enough to cling to each element of a salad to provide flavor and moisture in every bite. But if you're looking down at a runny homemade dressing at this very moment and wondering if it will pool at the bottom of your salad bowl, we've got some tips on how to remedy its loose consistency from expert Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Her solutions are to increase the ratio of your emulsifier, go slow with additions, and taste for balance.

Advertisement

To thicken thin vinaigrettes, "Whisk in more oil, mustard, or an emulsifier like honey," explains McCarthy, the founder of Healthy Eating 101 and Have A Plant® Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce. These ingredients firm up the consistency of a loose dressing because they combine with the vinegar to create a stable blend (or emulsion) with a richer viscosity. And if your creamy dressing is too loose, McCarthy advises adding "Greek yogurt, sour cream, or mayonnaise to thicken."

Other emulsifiers that you could use to add body to your dressing include nutty tahini, savory miso paste, or even melted chocolate, which might sound unusual but pairs perfectly with the tart notes of an aged balsamic.

Advertisement