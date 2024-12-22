Here's How To Fix Any Runny Salad Dressing
The best salad dressings, whether they be a herby Italian vinaigrette or a creamy Green Goddess, need to be thick enough to cling to each element of a salad to provide flavor and moisture in every bite. But if you're looking down at a runny homemade dressing at this very moment and wondering if it will pool at the bottom of your salad bowl, we've got some tips on how to remedy its loose consistency from expert Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Her solutions are to increase the ratio of your emulsifier, go slow with additions, and taste for balance.
To thicken thin vinaigrettes, "Whisk in more oil, mustard, or an emulsifier like honey," explains McCarthy, the founder of Healthy Eating 101 and Have A Plant® Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce. These ingredients firm up the consistency of a loose dressing because they combine with the vinegar to create a stable blend (or emulsion) with a richer viscosity. And if your creamy dressing is too loose, McCarthy advises adding "Greek yogurt, sour cream, or mayonnaise to thicken."
Other emulsifiers that you could use to add body to your dressing include nutty tahini, savory miso paste, or even melted chocolate, which might sound unusual but pairs perfectly with the tart notes of an aged balsamic.
Taste your adjusted dressing for balance and seasonings
Chef Megan McCarthy also underscores the importance of patiently adjusting the ratios of your salad dressing instead of being heavy-handed and speedy with your additions. "Add ingredients slowly to bring about balance" she advises, as "slow and easy wins the race." For example, it best to add a little mustard or mayo to your dressing and give it a taste before tossing in other ingredients without measured consideration. This is because the smallest touch can offset the other flavors and make your dressing taste too harsh, tart, pungent, or sweet.
If you're vegan and don't want to use animal-based emulsifiers, like yogurt and mayo, try experimenting with xanthan gum. Found in many store-bought salads, this clever ingredient stabilizes mixtures and prevents them from separating, as well as improving the texture of sauces and marinades. Available in the baking aisle at the grocery store, xanthan gum is very potent — you'll need only the smallest pinch to thicken your runny salad dressing, and you'll need to blend it on high speed so it disperses evenly.
Tried all these tricks and your vinaigrette still isn't quite hitting the mark? Consider using your salad dressing in a stir-fry instead of discarding it. Simply drizzle it down the sides of your wok so it heats up quickly before tossing through your veggies and protein. The balance of flavors will elevate your dish, lending it depth and complexity.