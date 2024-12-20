The Best Way To Get Perfect Texture In Skin-On Chicken, According To Bobby Flay

The best part of grilled chicken is undoubtedly the crispy, golden skin. Replete with umami flavor and a crackly, crunchy texture, it's this moreish skin that lends a simple cut of chicken such a tempting quality. But if your last batch of grilled chicken failed to deliver on producing that almost-glassy crunch, you may want to take notes from chef Bobby Flay. According to the restaurateur, the best way to grill skin-on chicken — so it develops an almost snappable crust — is to cook it on low heat rather than a fiercely high temperature.

While this technique may sound counterintuitive, Flay explained his reasoning on a clip from "The Tonight Show." After asking what temperature is the best to achieve the crispiest skin, host Jimmy Fallon responds with "high heat, crank it." Flay replies, "Wrong! It's low heat." Then he goes on to explain that using low heat on the grill allows the skin "to go very, very, very, very, very crispy, and it kind of renders," which he says "is something that people don't really get."

Rendering is the term used to describe a cooking process where fat is extracted from meat over a low heat. When used on chicken, this low and slow technique gives the natural fat on the surface more time to leech out, leaving crispier skin behind.

