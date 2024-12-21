The Simple Citrus Swap For A More Complex Martini

A classic martini is crisp, a credit to the juniper-tinged gin and herbaceous dry vermouth that make up the bulk of the cocktail. One of the more refreshing aspects of a martini, however, often comes from the lemon peel used to garnish the drink. The citrus infuses the drink with a bright, zesty flair, and if you're looking for something a little more complex, use preserved lemons.

Lemons blend seamlessly into the fresh, piney spirits in a martini, giving it a citrusy boost. Many people prefer using a lemon peel instead of an olive for martinis, but with preserved lemons, you don't have to choose between the two. The fermented fruits share the best of both worlds, making for a delicious martini. When preserved, the lemons maintain their delicious zest, with the citrusy flavor intensifying from the fermentation as a saltiness develops within the fruit. The refreshing nature of lemons — coupled with the newfound savory taste — enhances martinis, giving the cocktails a more layered flavor.

Opting for preserved lemons doesn't require you to make the drink any differently. Add the gin, dry vermouth, and bitters to an ice-filled glass and gently stir (or shake) the liquids before straining into a cocktail glass. Since preserved lemons have a pretty potent taste, use only a sliver, rinsing off the excess salt before adding it to the glass. Both the flesh and peel are edible, so feel free to eat the spirit-soaked citrus once you're done sipping the martini.

