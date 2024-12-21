How To Blend Pastry Dough When All You Have Is A Fork

When baking season is in full swing and the holidays approach, it's time to sharpen up our pie making game. From savory pot pies for a cozy dinner to sweet treats to share with friends and family, a homemade pie is hard to beat, especially with a flaky crust made from scratch. If you are a frequent baker, chances are, you have a pastry cutter, but if you make pies only sporadically, it may not be something you keep in your utensil drawer (they do take up a lot of space, after all). The good news is that you can make perfectly good pastry dough with something as simple as a fork.

Use a fork — or even better: two forks — to cut the butter or shortening into your dry ingredients by pressing down firmly and dragging the fork sideways in a sweeping motion. It will take a few minutes longer to achieve the desired crumbly consistency than it would with a pastry cutter or a food processor, but it will work. You can then use the same fork to incorporate the water slowly until the dough is firm enough to gather with your hands.