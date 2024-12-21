How To Blend Pastry Dough When All You Have Is A Fork
When baking season is in full swing and the holidays approach, it's time to sharpen up our pie making game. From savory pot pies for a cozy dinner to sweet treats to share with friends and family, a homemade pie is hard to beat, especially with a flaky crust made from scratch. If you are a frequent baker, chances are, you have a pastry cutter, but if you make pies only sporadically, it may not be something you keep in your utensil drawer (they do take up a lot of space, after all). The good news is that you can make perfectly good pastry dough with something as simple as a fork.
Use a fork — or even better: two forks — to cut the butter or shortening into your dry ingredients by pressing down firmly and dragging the fork sideways in a sweeping motion. It will take a few minutes longer to achieve the desired crumbly consistency than it would with a pastry cutter or a food processor, but it will work. You can then use the same fork to incorporate the water slowly until the dough is firm enough to gather with your hands.
Tips for making the best pastry dough
There is truth behind the saying "easy as pie." Pies are easy to make even if you're using a fork to blend the pastry, but there are many ways in which you may be ruining your pie crust. Simply following a few key instructions will guarantee your success. First, whether you use butter, lard, or a combination of both, keep your shortening as cold as possible. Stick it in the freezer for a few minutes before using so that it remains solid as you blend it into the dry ingredients. You could even chill your fork in the fridge or run it under cold water as you work to prevent it from warming and melting the butter.
The same goes for the liquid; using ice water will ensure a nice and flaky pie crust. Adding alcohol such as vodka also helps to keep the dough hydrated, pliable and easier to roll out. Finally, do not overmix or overwork the pastry by rolling it the wrong way as this activates the gluten in the flour, which will make the dough elastic and yield a tough crust. Follow these simple instructions, and you will be able to make a stellar pie, even if you only have a fork for mixing your dough.