The Absolute Best Cocktail For Bourbon Novices
As a liquor with deep roots in American history, bourbon is officially recognized as America's native spirit and has carved out a distinct place in U.S. culture. National law sets strict rules for what kinds of whiskey can be called bourbon, and it's at the heart of well-known drinks such as the Mint Julep, Manhattan, and Old Fashioned. It's also a multi-billion dollar industry. For those unfamiliar with or completely new to bourbon, Chris Blatner, an Executive Bourbon Steward based in Chicago and @urbanbourbonist on Instagram, says the Whiskey Sour is perfect for introducing novices to the subtleties of bourbon.
The classic cocktail dates back to the 1860s and was popular with sailors, who fended off scurvy by adding citrus fruits to alcohol. For Blatner, the Whiskey Sour offers plenty of flavor to balance the strong taste of alcohol. "It's approachable, refreshing, and showcases the bourbon without overwhelming the palate," Blatner said. "The combination of bourbon, fresh lemon juice, and a touch of simple syrup balances sweetness, acidity, and alcohol in a way that highlights the caramel and vanilla notes of bourbon while softening its intensity."
Making Whiskey Sours at home
Not only is the Whiskey Sour accessible to bourbon beginners, but it's also easy to make at home. Since bourbon comes in many brands and varieties, there are endless ways to make a Whiskey Sour. Sweet bourbons offer notes of caramel and vanilla, while spicy bourbons bring notes of pepper and other savory spices to the tongue. For the perfect homemade Whiskey Sour, use the 3-2-1 ratio. A ratio of 3 parts spirit (such as bourbon), 2 parts sour (such as lemon juice), and 1 part sweet (simple syrup) creates a harmonic balance that allows all the flavors of the drink to be enjoyed.
For even the most simple Whiskey Sour recipes, using an egg white is recommended. It creates a pleasant creamy texture in the drink and adds a foam head that improves the presentation. Once bourbon novices have grown comfortable making and savoring a basic Whiskey Sour, this classic drink can be enjoyed in other ways. The New York Sour adds red wine, which floats at the top of the drink, and the Amaretto Sour uses amaretto liqueur instead of bourbon. Since a basic sour is easy to make and offers many different ingredient combinations, it lends itself well to experimentation before you dive into the plethora of other bourbon-based cocktails.