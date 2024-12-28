The Absolute Best Cocktail For Bourbon Novices

Not only is the Whiskey Sour accessible to bourbon beginners, but it's also easy to make at home. Since bourbon comes in many brands and varieties, there are endless ways to make a Whiskey Sour. Sweet bourbons offer notes of caramel and vanilla, while spicy bourbons bring notes of pepper and other savory spices to the tongue. For the perfect homemade Whiskey Sour, use the 3-2-1 ratio. A ratio of 3 parts spirit (such as bourbon), 2 parts sour (such as lemon juice), and 1 part sweet (simple syrup) creates a harmonic balance that allows all the flavors of the drink to be enjoyed.

For even the most simple Whiskey Sour recipes, using an egg white is recommended. It creates a pleasant creamy texture in the drink and adds a foam head that improves the presentation. Once bourbon novices have grown comfortable making and savoring a basic Whiskey Sour, this classic drink can be enjoyed in other ways. The New York Sour adds red wine, which floats at the top of the drink, and the Amaretto Sour uses amaretto liqueur instead of bourbon. Since a basic sour is easy to make and offers many different ingredient combinations, it lends itself well to experimentation before you dive into the plethora of other bourbon-based cocktails.