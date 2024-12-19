How To Clean Up Your Frying Oil With One Common Vegetable

Frying can be lots of fun — if messy — work. As you're cooking doughnuts or making homemade latkes, you may notice that the oil gets darker or starts to accumulate little bits and crumbs. At this point, you could pour it out, throw it away, and start all over again. Another option may be to pour it through a filter just as you would if you planned on reusing the cooking oil later. Of course, you could also cool it all the way down and use the gelatin trick to clean it. But what if you just want to keep the oil clean longer and continue frying? Well, we've got quite the trick for you.

The word on the street is that some cooks are trying another method: dropping a trimmed carrot into the oil to clean it. Supposedly, if you put the carrot into the hot oil, it will collect the small flakes of breading or food and keep them from burning and spoiling the rest. When the carrot gets dark and wrinkly, you can strain it out, drop a fresh one into the oil, and keep on cooking. It sounds a bit unusual, but it's a trick that some folks swear by.