There is a heavy global demand for seafood, and Costco is not the only company in the United States relying on farmed shrimp to meet its customers' needs. Walmart sources shrimp farmed in Ecuador, the number one producer of farmed shrimp in the world. It is no surprise then, that, in 2023, the U.S. imported 131 million pounds of shrimp, which amounts to around 60,000 metric tons.

This raises concerns about safety and transparency, especially considering that recalls do occur. Lidl's cocktail shrimp was recalled in 2023, and the canned shrimp sold at Safeway and Albertsons faced a similar fate that year as well. No large-scale shrimp retailer is free from scrutiny. In 2020, Kader Exports recalled multiple batches of their frozen, cooked shrimp, some of which were under the Kirkland Signature brand. Thankfully, we can enjoy other types of shrimp from Costco, such as the Kirkland Signature Wild Gulf Shrimp.

Of course, as with all foods we produce and consume, commercial shrimping comes at a cost. If shrimp are not farmed, they are trawled, using large nets that sweep the ocean floor — and that can be problematic, too. The numbers do not lie, which means the shrimping industry is a prime target for reducing carbon footprints and embracing new technologies. One way the industry does this is through biofloc shrimp farming, a form of aquaculture that uses air and water to minimize shrimp waste. If this is, indeed, the future of shrimping, maybe Kader Exports will join in as well.

