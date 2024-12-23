Why French Bread Pizza Curls In The Oven And How To Prevent It

When it comes to ridiculously easy and convenient meals that will satisfy the whole family, there's none better than French bread pizza. It can be assembled in minutes with an endless array of topping combinations. With a little extra effort, the dish can be transformed into a restaurant-quality French Bread White Pizza, complete with a homemade sauce and deliciously savory toppings. While the process is often straightforward, one major issue that French bread pizza makers face is that, after cutting the loaf in half and toasting it before adding sauce and toppings, the final baking process can cause the ends of the French bread to curl inward.

While this mostly cosmetic flaw won't render the final dish inedible, it may still leave a bad taste in your mouth, causing the toppings to shift and the pizza to cook unevenly. The good news is, to keep your French bread pizza from curling in the oven, you simply have to press the loaves flat before they hit the oven. French bread pizza is prone to curling in the oven because of the shape of the bread loaf. While a traditional pizza crust is generally flat, a French bread loaf has a bit more going on, with varying levels of thickness between the center and its edges.

Once topped and placed in the oven, it's less that the ends curl and more so that the soft center sinks under the weight of the sauce and cheese. To keep this natural process from robbing you of the picturesque, even bake that you sought after, it's crucial to never give the loaf a chance to curl in the first place.

