What Is Clean Wine? Does It Mean Your Typical Wine Is Dirty?

Wine can be described in a myriad of ways — dry, tannic, crisp, full-bodied, you name it. But have you ever heard a wine be described as clean? Although professionals have previously used the word to denote crisp and straightforward wines, the concept of clean wine has since taken on a very different meaning that has managed to confuse connoisseurs and newbies alike. Lucky for you, we're here to demystify clean wine once and for all.

The term "clean wine" (not to be confused with natural wine) essentially merges together the wine and the wellness industries. While there aren't any regulations to classify these tipples, most are defined by their use of organically grown grapes paired with methods that require minimal intervention. Clean wines are free of additives, boast zero additional sugar, and contain fewer sulfites in comparison to conventional wines. Plus, they're often listed as being vegan, paleo, and keto-friendly. Some brands have even proposed benefits like fewer headaches and zero hangovers as a result of these "clean" characteristics. If clean wine sounds too good to be true, the truth is that it is.

Clean wine isn't all that it's cracked up to be. In fact, there are several reasons why you shouldn't drink it. It actually boils down to clever marketing that aims to brand wine as a wellness product. This not only leads consumers to (incorrectly) believe that clean wines boast higher quality, but that the integrity of the wines they've grown to know and love should be called into question for being "dirty."

