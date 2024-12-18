Giada De Laurentiis Ditches Plain Coffee For This Hearty Breakfast Drink

There's nothing like the buzz of cup of Java to kickstart a slow morning. However, if you're after something more filling, you need to follow the advice of chef Giada De Laurentiis who ditches plain coffee for a heartier breakfast smoothie that has the same energizing lift of an Americano but also features a serving of chocolate (and heaps of fiber).

Showcased in this TikTok video, Laurentiis's recipe is easy to prep — combine some ice, a whole banana, a handful of fresh spinach, a cup of almond milk, a dash of salt, and half a ripe avocado in your blender. Then scatter in some ground coffee and a little chocolate before whizzing it all up until smooth and creamy.

This rich, pale green smoothie has a luxurious texture, courtesy of the ripe avocado, which is packed with good fats that boost satiety (particularly when combined with a source of fiber). Plus the spinach lends it a pretty flecked appearance. However, the star of the show is the coffee, which imbues this breakfast drink with an energizing, caffeinated buzz that increases feelings of alertness and curbs fatigue. Surprisingly, the chocolate contains caffeine too (the darker the variety, the higher the concentration), giving this healthful smoothie a perky personality with a welcome earthy quality. You can even ditch the chocolate for a spoonful of cocoa for a tasty way to add caffeine to your morning smoothie without coffee if preferred.

