Is Your Homemade Vanilla Extract Too Weak? You Probably Made This Mistake

If you're not making vanilla extract from scratch, you absolutely should be. Not only is it a great way to add a personal touch to your baking, but it's also a way to save money since you can replenish it regularly for an endless reserve. That's right: With a jug in your cabinet, the days of running to the store mid-baking project are over. However, if you decide to make homemade vanilla extract, you should be ready for some trial and error. One common mistake is whipping up a batch that's too weak, and Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, gave us her tips on addressing this error.

Homemade vanilla extract is made by combining fresh vanilla beans with liquor; typically, vodka is used, but bourbon or brandy — or even Mezcal, for a more robust flavor — can be used as well. Vanilla beans are placed in a liquor-filled jar, where they will infuse the liquor for six to 12 months. The amount of extract you make depends on the amount of supplies you have, but Boggiss said the biggest mistake people make is not using enough beans. "You really need [six to eight] beans per cup of alcohol to get that strong, robust flavor," she explained. So, if you're hoping to make a few jars of vanilla extract for Christmas presents this year but only have a few vanilla beans left, we recommend purchasing more to ensure that your loved ones will receive a super-strong, fragrant, and effective extract.

