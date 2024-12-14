Is Your Homemade Vanilla Extract Too Weak? You Probably Made This Mistake
If you're not making vanilla extract from scratch, you absolutely should be. Not only is it a great way to add a personal touch to your baking, but it's also a way to save money since you can replenish it regularly for an endless reserve. That's right: With a jug in your cabinet, the days of running to the store mid-baking project are over. However, if you decide to make homemade vanilla extract, you should be ready for some trial and error. One common mistake is whipping up a batch that's too weak, and Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, gave us her tips on addressing this error.
Homemade vanilla extract is made by combining fresh vanilla beans with liquor; typically, vodka is used, but bourbon or brandy — or even Mezcal, for a more robust flavor — can be used as well. Vanilla beans are placed in a liquor-filled jar, where they will infuse the liquor for six to 12 months. The amount of extract you make depends on the amount of supplies you have, but Boggiss said the biggest mistake people make is not using enough beans. "You really need [six to eight] beans per cup of alcohol to get that strong, robust flavor," she explained. So, if you're hoping to make a few jars of vanilla extract for Christmas presents this year but only have a few vanilla beans left, we recommend purchasing more to ensure that your loved ones will receive a super-strong, fragrant, and effective extract.
Vanilla bean-to-liquor ratio is important
Some recipes call for four to six beans per cup of alcohol. Using this ratio of vanilla beans to liquor doesn't mean you'll end up with a flavorless vanilla extract; however, if you want to be sure that your next batch is strong and just as good as your favorite store-bought vanilla extract brand, throw in a couple more for good measure.
In addition to being prudent about your ingredient ratio, you also want to make sure that you're not just plopping your vanilla beans into the liquor without a little bit of prep. "When using the beans, make sure you split them slightly," Boggiss said. Splitting your vanilla beans will allow all those flavors to shine even more. This technique also speeds up the infusion process, meaning you might not need to wait as long to use the extract. To accelerate the infusion process, Boggiss also recommends giving your extract a shake every week or so to give it a bit of movement.