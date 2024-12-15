Leftover Shrimp Shells Are The Fried Snack You're Missing In Your Life
The next time you're making shell-on shrimp for your backyard party, resist the urge to toss out the shells. There's a ton that you can do with this oft-discarded ingredient. Many home cooks are already familiar with the idea of using them as a flavor-packed stock base, but here's a new idea for you: Turn them into a snack.
The idea is simple: Dip all the shrimp shells you got in a light batter, then deep-fry them. This trick can bring out flavors you wouldn't believe are locked deep in those papery-thin shells on your shrimp. Each bite starts with a super-satisfying crunch from the batter, then gives way to a burst of oceanic flavor from the shells underneath. It wouldn't be wrong to describe them as oceanic potato chips. The sheer snackability of this recipe means it's perfect for all occasions, from a seafood feast to a unique happy hour snack.
However, the fried shrimp shells really come out of their, well, shells when dressed with some seasonings. For your first batch, sprinkle it with a blend of salt, paprika, garlic powder, and cumin. While simple, this combo can help bring out the shells' natural flavor while adding just enough spice to keep things interesting. Once you're sure you like what you're tasting, you can start experimenting with new seasoning ideas.
More upgrades for your fried shrimp shells
Shrimp shells work well with almost any spice, so feel free to experiment with your favorite seasonings. For instance, heat lovers can give the shells a Cajun-inspired twist by topping them with a blend of cayenne, thyme, oregano, and garlic powder. After something a bit richer? Shower the shells with freshly grated parmesan and follow up with some dried parsley and garlic powder. Last but not least, you can keep it Chesapeakean-simple with a generous sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning — if it works for your seafood, there's no reason it won't with fried shrimp shells.
No need to stress about how to serve these, either. If you're hosting a seafood party, you can take cues from Spanish tapas and arrange them on elegant small plates for your guests. At the other end of the spectrum, if you're making it for game night or casual snacking, just pile them in a bowl. But they aren't just good as snacks, though — the next time you make summer salads, use them as garnish. Scatter them over layers of ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella for a twist on the classic Caprese salad. Other than adding extra protein, the fried shrimp will provide a nice texture and a burst of seafood flavor to the dish.
From throw-away table scraps, shrimp shells become a conversation starter, a garnish, and an incredibly tasty snack. We bet you'll think twice before throwing them out from now on.