Leftover Shrimp Shells Are The Fried Snack You're Missing In Your Life

The next time you're making shell-on shrimp for your backyard party, resist the urge to toss out the shells. There's a ton that you can do with this oft-discarded ingredient. Many home cooks are already familiar with the idea of using them as a flavor-packed stock base, but here's a new idea for you: Turn them into a snack.

Advertisement

The idea is simple: Dip all the shrimp shells you got in a light batter, then deep-fry them. This trick can bring out flavors you wouldn't believe are locked deep in those papery-thin shells on your shrimp. Each bite starts with a super-satisfying crunch from the batter, then gives way to a burst of oceanic flavor from the shells underneath. It wouldn't be wrong to describe them as oceanic potato chips. The sheer snackability of this recipe means it's perfect for all occasions, from a seafood feast to a unique happy hour snack.

However, the fried shrimp shells really come out of their, well, shells when dressed with some seasonings. For your first batch, sprinkle it with a blend of salt, paprika, garlic powder, and cumin. While simple, this combo can help bring out the shells' natural flavor while adding just enough spice to keep things interesting. Once you're sure you like what you're tasting, you can start experimenting with new seasoning ideas.

Advertisement