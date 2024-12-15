Keto Foodies Can Enjoy Tiramisu With A Simple Sweetener Swap

Keto eaters may have no trouble finding keto-friendly bites at their favorite fast food joints or other restaurants. But things can get tricky when it comes to navigating the dessert course. After all, the primary goal of the keto diet is to majorly cut down on the body's reliance on glucose (aka sugar), and that certainly makes it a lot harder to find a suitable dish to satisfy your sweet tooth — but not completely impossible.

Advertisement

Take, for example, tiramisu. Crafted with spongy layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, a fluffy mix of egg yolks, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, and a dusting of cocoa powder to top it all off, the Italian treat tastes as decadent as it looks. But you might be surprised to learn that many of its ingredients are, in fact, keto-friendly (or can easily be made so). Save for the sugar, of course. However, with one simple swap, you can turn it into a dessert that won't derail your diet. The secret? Using monk fruit. The non-sugar sweetener is great for keto cooking because it doesn't add any calories or carbohydrates to the food but packs a potent punch.

In addition to opting for a keto-friendly cookie (like almond flour shortbread) instead of traditional ladyfingers, you can substitute sugar with monk fruit sweetener at a one-to-one ratio — or even use a bit less, given its flavor. So if you're looking to tweak a traditional tiramisu recipe to better fit your dietary needs, some monk fruit sweetener is all you need.

Advertisement