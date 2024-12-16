How To Build A Luxurious Cheese Board To Pair With Sparkling Wine

Whether you're marking a celebratory occasion or simply want to add a bit of class to a midweek dinner, popping open a bottle of bubbles signifies a special moment. Even the joyous sound of an opened cork welcomes festive energy before your wine has a chance to fill the first glass. The last thing any host wants to do is drop the entertaining ball at such a high point by offering a disappointing platter of cheeses. To save ourselves embarrassment, we consulted John Montez, the training and curriculum manager at Murray's Cheese, for tips on how to go about compiling a charcuterie spread that is just as sophisticated and impressive as the bottles of sparkling wine we raise for toasts.

Straight out of the gate, Montez steered us in the direction of triple cream cheeses. "These cheeses belong to the same family as brie but have extra cream added," the expert explained. With buttery notes and a smooth, rich mouthfeel, such decadent morsels can hold their own when paired with long-stemmed goblets of bubbly. Plus, Montez reminded us that sparkling wines have the benefit of offering both acid and bubbles in each sip, helping cleanse and refresh the palate in between bites.