How To Build A Luxurious Cheese Board To Pair With Sparkling Wine
Whether you're marking a celebratory occasion or simply want to add a bit of class to a midweek dinner, popping open a bottle of bubbles signifies a special moment. Even the joyous sound of an opened cork welcomes festive energy before your wine has a chance to fill the first glass. The last thing any host wants to do is drop the entertaining ball at such a high point by offering a disappointing platter of cheeses. To save ourselves embarrassment, we consulted John Montez, the training and curriculum manager at Murray's Cheese, for tips on how to go about compiling a charcuterie spread that is just as sophisticated and impressive as the bottles of sparkling wine we raise for toasts.
Straight out of the gate, Montez steered us in the direction of triple cream cheeses. "These cheeses belong to the same family as brie but have extra cream added," the expert explained. With buttery notes and a smooth, rich mouthfeel, such decadent morsels can hold their own when paired with long-stemmed goblets of bubbly. Plus, Montez reminded us that sparkling wines have the benefit of offering both acid and bubbles in each sip, helping cleanse and refresh the palate in between bites.
Don't hold back once Champagne enters the chat
John Montez recommends two types of triple-cream cheeses, specifically: Four Fat Foul St. Stephen and Nettle Meadow Kunik. The former option is silky yet dense and made from cow's milk. Four Fat Soul St. Stephen comes in creamy wheels and is delicious when served alongside seasonal berries, a drizzle of honey, and glasses of bubbles. Nettle Meadow Farm's cheese is a blend of goat's milk and Jersey cow's cream, offering a luxuriously rich option that can be thickly sliced and served alongside pretty glasses of bubbly rosé.
Once you have your elegant cheeses picked out, now is not the time to show restraint. According to Montez, "Just as rich cheeses pair well with sparkling wines, so do rich meats." The Murray's training and curriculum manager added that the savory and funky tasting notes of animal products can be offset by a sweeter type of Champagne, like a demi-sec. Reach for pâté that has a finely-ground mousse to serve with that option as well as various dessert wines. More is more, particularly when it comes to times of celebration, so once those bottles are opened, let decadence lead the way.