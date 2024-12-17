The International Airline That Serves Endless Chili Sauce On Board
The largest airline in Western China states its core values as truth, beauty, kindness, and love. And by love, it means hot chili sauce served with in-flight meals. Happy passengers in business class on Sichuan Airlines have been reporting on social media that flight attendants cheerfully walk the aisle offering a spoonful of Lao Gan Ma hot chili sauce as an accompaniment to all meal service. One TikToker posted about the happy exchange, commenting, "POV: You found the one airline with unlimited 'Old Godmother' chili sauce."
Sichuan Airlines, headquartered in the province's capital city of Chengdu, is garnering loyal customers by serving the beloved Chinese chili sauce to all flyers who have ordered a meal. Considering many flights barely serve a full meal, much less a condiment that isn't squeezed out of a small packet with a questionable expiration date, this detail to attention is probably one reason the airline has remained a top choice for passengers flying throughout China. The airline serves the chili sauce alongside all meals, which include Chinese rice and noodle dishes, Indian food, kosher and halal dishes, and vegan and gluten-free plates. One Facebook passenger raved about the addition of Lao Gan Ma chili sauce to the meal, which also included hot steamed mantou buns.
It's not surprising that folks would get excited about being offered one of China's favorite condiments. So why is Lao Gan Ma considered the OG of chili sauce?
The chili sauce of the skies is a national favorite
Affectionately named "Old Godmother," Lao Gan Ma was created by a Chinese widow trying to make ends meet by selling noodles. Tao Huabi took a chance and dedicated her business to her sauce, and today, she is still the face on the bottle. The sauce is lauded by top chefs including David Chang (who famously defended the brand when he received criticism over his attempt to trademark the term "chili crunch"), and all told, Lao Gan Ma produces nine types of chili-based condiments for the U.S. market. While we aren't exactly sure which condiment is circulating the airline's cabins, it's safe to say that Lao Gan Ma spicy chili crisp is likely one of them. The brand also makes bean paste and hot pot base paste.
Given the ever-increasing popularity of chili crisp and its versatility as a condiment, it may be Asia's answer to American ketchup. Made with Sichuan peppercorns, chili peppers, sugar, and onions, cooks are finding more and more creative ways to use chili crisp. It naturally pairs well with Asian dishes like bibimbap or tonkatsu ramen, but you can also try it on top of deviled eggs, as a flavor enhancer for roasted vegetables, or as a dipping sauce for crudites. Sichuan Airlines understands the appeal of chili sauce and the fact that the way to a passenger's heart is through their stomach, and we are 100% here for it.