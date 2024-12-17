The International Airline That Serves Endless Chili Sauce On Board

The largest airline in Western China states its core values as truth, beauty, kindness, and love. And by love, it means hot chili sauce served with in-flight meals. Happy passengers in business class on Sichuan Airlines have been reporting on social media that flight attendants cheerfully walk the aisle offering a spoonful of Lao Gan Ma hot chili sauce as an accompaniment to all meal service. One TikToker posted about the happy exchange, commenting, "POV: You found the one airline with unlimited 'Old Godmother' chili sauce."

Sichuan Airlines, headquartered in the province's capital city of Chengdu, is garnering loyal customers by serving the beloved Chinese chili sauce to all flyers who have ordered a meal. Considering many flights barely serve a full meal, much less a condiment that isn't squeezed out of a small packet with a questionable expiration date, this detail to attention is probably one reason the airline has remained a top choice for passengers flying throughout China. The airline serves the chili sauce alongside all meals, which include Chinese rice and noodle dishes, Indian food, kosher and halal dishes, and vegan and gluten-free plates. One Facebook passenger raved about the addition of Lao Gan Ma chili sauce to the meal, which also included hot steamed mantou buns.

It's not surprising that folks would get excited about being offered one of China's favorite condiments. So why is Lao Gan Ma considered the OG of chili sauce?