Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Hot Sauce Is A True Classic

Even though Queen Elizabeth II gave Tabasco her official seal of approval, her specific uses for the hot sauce remain shrouded in mystery. We know the queen was a peculiar eater, to say the least, but Tabasco sauce is nowhere to be seen on all her famous favorite foods. There is a hint as to one thing she liked to use it for in the book "My Twenty Years In Buckingham Palace," by Frederick John Corbitt. According to Corbitt, Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who also went by Queen Elizabeth, was a big fan of shellfish (She would not have taken to the royal travel rules very well.) Corbitt states that Queen Elizabeth enjoyed using Tabasco in a special "lobster cocktail," i.e. a more extravagant version of a shrimp cocktail, that she served during Sunday brunch.

Of course, Queen Elizabeth II is not her mother, but she is her mother's daughter, so we can guess that some of the Sunday favorites were served in the proceeding years. It's possible the queen could've had the Tabasco sauce around for bloody marys, but this has yet to be confirmed or denied. Unfortunately, the reason Queen Elizabeth II loved having Tabasco sauce around enough to give it a Royal Warrant seems to have been taken to her grave.