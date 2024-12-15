The Street Food-Inspired Topping You Need For Fresh, Delicious Pizza

Even the most devoted pizza lover appreciates a switch-up from time to time. That's why we're sharing a surprise twist for fresh, delicious pizza, inspired by the beloved elote street food. Elote is one of the most popular preparations in casual Mexican cuisine, most commonly appearing as topped Mexican street corn. Our Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn offers her own take on elote with the grilled summer elote flatbread recipe, which employs grilled flatbread, charred corn, and other standard elote ingredients to construct a creamy, spicy alternative to standard Italian-style pizza.

Hahn's elote recipe stands alone as a must-try flatbread treat, but it can also serve as a springboard for expanded pizza experimentation. The elote ingredients themselves — however you implement them — can transform even the most basic pizza into a culinary masterpiece. Your bag of stand-alone topping tricks include grilled corn kernels, red pepper, red onion, Cotija cheese, and cilantro to be incorporated into whatever type of pizza you're creating.

But if you're going for the full creamy elote experience on top of pizza crust or flatbread, you'll make a saucy dressing out of sour cream, mayonnaise, chili powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and lime juice, and then combine it with the corn, onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, and red pepper. Whichever route you take, there's always room for exploring with a bit of this, a bit of that, and a whole lot of creativity.

