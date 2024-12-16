Your Garlic-Heavy Mashed Potatoes Need A Lift From This Vinegar

Much like garlic, you shouldn't go overboard with the balsamic vinegar. Around 2 tablespoons should be enough to tame the boldness of a garlic head in a medium or large bowl of mashed potatoes. As for incorporating it into the garlic mashed potatoes, it's as simple as a drizzle towards the end, right after you have added butter, garlic, and other essentials.

Don't stop there if you're in the mood for a bit more. Cheese, for example, is one of balsamic vinegar's most beloved companions. When these two come together over the rich mashed potatoes, your taste buds are in for a treat. Parmesan is a traditional match, but you can also branch out and try gorgonzola for a salty, earthy flavor, or perhaps mozzarella and ricotta to enjoy their milky goodness.

On the bolder side, mustard is a splendid pick. You get an extra touch of sharpness that contrasts against the sweet vinegar and mild potatoes. Want something with a bit more warmth instead? A pinch of saffron will get the job done. Intense sweetness, on the other hand, is only a few spoonfuls of caramelized onion away, or mushrooms sautéed with a balsamic reduction for an extra touch of earthiness.

