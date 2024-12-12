Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Even if it can't match the stature of bourbon among aficionados, rye whiskey has still played a prominent role in the history of American whiskey. With a legacy stretching back to the mid-18th century, rye whiskey — which, unlike regular or high-rye bourbon, contains at least 51% rye grain in its mash bill – has long been produced by distillers throughout the U.S. Plenty of well-regarded distilleries produce a standard series of rye expressions alongside bourbon, after all, including the Wild Turkey-derived Russell's Reserve and its 6-year-old rye.

Named in honor of Jimmy Russell — a Bourbon Hall-of-Famer and longtime master distiller for Wild Turkey — Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey was first released in 2007 as a follow-up to its 10-year-old bourbon. The award-winning spirit has earned a permanent place in the Russell's Reserve lineup since then, with a reputation for quality expected from the premium offshoot of Wild Turkey.

Produced under the guidance of Russell and his son, Eddie (who has worked for Wild Turkey himself since 1981), Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye aims to provide consumers with a top-shelf small-batch product. With that in mind, if you're eager to learn more about this Russell's Reserve option, we've got you covered. From the best ways to drink it, to how it compares to another widely available rye whiskey (and more), we present the ultimate bottle guide for Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey.

