Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide
Even if it can't match the stature of bourbon among aficionados, rye whiskey has still played a prominent role in the history of American whiskey. With a legacy stretching back to the mid-18th century, rye whiskey — which, unlike regular or high-rye bourbon, contains at least 51% rye grain in its mash bill – has long been produced by distillers throughout the U.S. Plenty of well-regarded distilleries produce a standard series of rye expressions alongside bourbon, after all, including the Wild Turkey-derived Russell's Reserve and its 6-year-old rye.
Named in honor of Jimmy Russell — a Bourbon Hall-of-Famer and longtime master distiller for Wild Turkey — Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey was first released in 2007 as a follow-up to its 10-year-old bourbon. The award-winning spirit has earned a permanent place in the Russell's Reserve lineup since then, with a reputation for quality expected from the premium offshoot of Wild Turkey.
Produced under the guidance of Russell and his son, Eddie (who has worked for Wild Turkey himself since 1981), Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye aims to provide consumers with a top-shelf small-batch product. With that in mind, if you're eager to learn more about this Russell's Reserve option, we've got you covered. From the best ways to drink it, to how it compares to another widely available rye whiskey (and more), we present the ultimate bottle guide for Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey.
History of Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey
Though Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Aged Rye has been on shelves since the late 2000s, the label itself came into existence in 1998, with a small-batch bourbon crafted by Eddie Russell in honor of his father's 45th year at Wild Turkey. Over time, the success of its 10-year-old small-batch bourbon led to the expansion of the Russell's Reserve line, including the 2007 introduction of its 6-year-old rye.
Since its original release nearly two decades ago, Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey has become a tried and true option for anyone eager to embrace the spicy and sweet flavor profile of rye. It's become widely available across the U.S. at both stores and bars, thanks in part to a relatively reasonable price point (more on that later). Of course, the enduring popularity of Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey is mainly attributable to its undeniable quality, which you'd expect from a pair as experienced as Eddie and Jimmy Russell.
The whiskey has scored consistently high marks in competitions through the years and won numerous awards, including a platinum medal at the 2022 ASCOT Awards. Additionally, the success of the brand's 6-year-old rye has led to the release of other, more limited rye expressions, such as its single barrel rye (which is bottled at 104 proof, rather than 90 proof like the 6-year-old). Since its single-barrel bourbon is one of the best top-shelf bourbon options, its similarly-named rye bottle is a presumed delight, too.
What does Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey taste like?
It's no secret that the olfactory system (which is responsible for our sense of smell) plays a crucial role in the overall tasting experience. This is the case with Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey, as well, where a sweet aroma ushers you into its orbit from the first sniff. Noticeable hints of vanilla and caramel instantly tickle your nostrils, and that pleasant scent lingers alongside a subtle spiciness that hits your palate immediately upon sipping.
Now, as you'd undoubtedly expect with a rye, the 6-year-aged whiskey's flavor profile is largely dominated by spice. But while the expected pepper-forward notes were clearly present, there's an intriguing (and welcome) hint of allspice and almonds found in each sip, as well. In all likelihood, these notes — reminiscent of spicy baked goods — help temper the peppery makeup of rye whiskey, which can overwhelm the rest of the alcohol's flavors in certain instances.
Additionally, Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey goes down exceptionally smoothly, with virtually no kickback or wincing unpleasantness to be found. The post-sip comfort ensures the finishing sweetness (which the brand attributes to dried fruit) stays prominent, urging you to come back for more.
How is Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey made?
To be clear up front: Virtually no one in the world knows exactly how Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey is made beyond the father and son team behind it. Given the relatively scant information available to the public regarding its production process, then, we can't say with 100% certainty how this whiskey is made. But we can still provide a reasonably close approximation based on what we know about rye whiskey and the distillery itself.
For starters, as with every rye whiskey, the mash bill consists of at least 51% rye (though, again, the precise percentage isn't publicly known). It's distilled with limestone-filtered water from the nearby Kentucky River, and aged in brand-new charred barrels that Eddie Russell hand-picks. The barrels are then stored in the center cut of the rickhouse (or the middle floors) to ensure they remain in an environment with little-to-no temperature change.
After six years, the rye whiskey is tested for quality, before being bottled and sold at 90 proof. Additionally, since it's aged for more than two years and consists solely of rye, it also meets the legal requirements to be labeled as Kentucky straight rye whiskey.
How to drink Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye
Realistically, if you're spending money on a bottle of liquor, you should be able to enjoy it however you'd like — free of judgment. Then again, if you're new to the world of rye whiskey, there are several time-tested options you can consider to make the most of Jimmy and Eddie Russell's handy work.
First, the smoothness of this whiskey makes it a great choice to drink straight up without any additional components. Whether or not that means you sip it neat, on the rocks, or throw back a shot (which we wouldn't recommend), the robust nature of this rye makes it highly amenable to drinking as is. Of course, if you're less inclined to enjoy the unencumbered taste of whiskey — as many people are — this 6-year-old rye is a solid option for a pair of classic cocktails, as well.
The brand itself naturally suggests a Manhattan, given the timeless cocktail is a perfect match for rye whiskey. Unsurprisingly, the spiciness of Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Aged Rye makes it a nice foil for the sweet vermouth and cherries found in a Manhattan, though it also creates a smooth old-fashioned cocktail in place of bourbon, too.
How much does Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye cost?
Quite frankly, the expected price for a bottle of whiskey can range anywhere from $10 to $100,000 (or more) depending on the label. With that in mind, you might worry — or at least wonder — whether or not the cost of Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey is cost-prohibitive to the average consumer. And while it certainly represents a general step up in both price and quality from Wild Turkey, this bottle isn't apt to drain your bank account.
Depending on where (and how) you choose to obtain it, a 750-milliliter bottle of Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey may cost you between $35 and $60. For instance, while it cost me $39.99 for a fifth of this rye from the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet (as of November 2024), various online vendors sell the bottle for substantially more.
Consequently, if you're purchasing Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye with a set budget, your best bet involves checking the price at a local store before heading out. The cost won't come close to, say, the most expensive bourbon bottles ever sold, but it's clearly not a bottom-shelf option, either.
Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye vs. Knob Creek Rye
It's tough to come up with two American whiskey brands more well-known or popular than Russell's Reserve and Knob Creek. After all, Knob Creek (one of the best bourbons available in 2023 for less than $50) also offers a widely available 7-year-aged rye whiskey alongside its bourbon expressions — meaning it's an ideal comparison for Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey.
Now, the scent for both bottles was virtually identical and seemingly impossible to differentiate. Of course, the similar nose led to an unsurprisingly comparable flavor profile, as well, though the similarities didn't extend far beyond the expected pepper notes found in rye whiskey. The Knob Creek rye was a bit harsher than its counterpart — as expected from a 100-proof bottle, as opposed to the 90-proof Russell's Reserve – and unlike Russell's Reserve, it left me wincing a bit after each sip.
Still, the two ryes were incredibly similar overall in both scent and taste, so I'd be hard-pressed to blame anyone who prefers Knob Creek. I may have personally enjoyed Russell's Reserve more, but seeing how the two 750-milliliter bottles were the exact same price (at least where and when I purchased them in New Hampshire)? You can't go wrong with either option if you're in the market for rye.
The whiskey's namesake likely isn't a fan of Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye
You'd think the man responsible for essentially everything found in a bottle of rye whiskey would enjoy that spirit — especially if the label bears his name. Yet despite being the reason it exists in the first place, Jimmy Russell himself is almost certainly no fan of Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye. Then again, that has less to do with the whiskey itself, and more to do with Russell's general dislike of rye.
It's a bit of an open secret that the man known as "the master distiller's master distiller" isn't much of a rye whiskey fan, which he's noted at different times over the years. Even if the elder Russell can make this whiskey better than just about anyone, he still doesn't particularly enjoy the sampling or tasting process. Of course, while rye may not be his favored spirit, the man behind Wild Turkey bourbon does appear to like the sweeter, corn-heavier whiskey. After all, as he told People in 2020, "I like bourbon because it makes my ice taste better" — a sentiment we can wholeheartedly respect.
No one knows the mash bill except Jimmy and Eddie Russell – and probably never will
Have you ever encountered a person who's willing to let a recipe "die" with them rather than reveal their secrets? Probably not. Most of us presumably prefer our culinary legacies — be it food or beverage — don't perish when we do. Then again, there's no disputing the fact that Jimmy and Eddie Russell are likely the only two people with knowledge of the exact mash bill for Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey as of 2024 — and it'll likely remain that way unless the pair decides otherwise.
On that note, perhaps the title of this slide is a bit dramatic. After all, it's tough to imagine there's any real chance either Russell would be willing to let their namesake disappear from the world alongside them. It may be more accurate, then, to declare the mash bill for Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey isn't known publicly ... and that's unlikely to change for time immemorial.
The Single Rickhouse series highlights the impact of barrel placement on aging whiskey
There's more to aging whiskey than simply pouring the liquid into a barrel ... and forgetting about the alcohol for months or years. After all, the precise placement of an aging barrel (once it's full of the liquor in question) is almost indescribably important, as well. To shine a spotlight on the subtle, yet substantial differences found in aged whiskey, Russell's Reserve began offering an annual bottle under the Single Rickhouse label in 2022. And while it's only featured bourbons as of 2024, there's little reason not to expect a rye expression will someday join the acclaimed line of Russell's Reserve premium bottles.
With five total rickhouses found on the distillery's grounds, there's plenty of top-notch whiskey to choose from for future Single Rickhouse releases. Plus, since there's very little publicly available information regarding the precise makeup of the distillery's various aging whiskey barrels, it's entirely plausible (and quite likely) that a rye whiskey will eventually join the line's currently available bourbons.
Perhaps a rye whiskey that's aged for longer or been stored on a higher or lower floor — and thus potentially exposed to more environmental extremes than center cut-stored barrels — will one day appear under the Single Rickhouse banner. Until then, the 6-year-old rye whiskey from Russell's Reserve should be more than sufficient to help bide the time.