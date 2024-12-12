Why You Might Want To Blend The Meat Sauce For Your Next Lasagna

There are several unexpected ingredients you can add to a lasagna to deepen its flavor, such as fish sauce, truffles, or even coffee. These fixings imbue the ragu with heaps of savoriness and a rich aroma. However, there's another way to elevate those luscious layers that involves a simple technique rather than additional ingredients: Blending the meat sauce.

Advertisement

Now, when we say blend, we're not talking about whizzing up your ragu until it looks like a smoothie. We're suggesting that you pop the sauce in your processor and pulse it slowly to transform any uneven, chunky nuggets into a slightly finer grind that's easier to distribute across your baking dish. Or simply use a stick blender right in the ragu pan, like this Amazon Basics multi-speed hand blender.

This technique is useful if you've made your meat sauce with ground beef that has a coarse consistency, included an additional extra, such as crumbled sausage, or combined a couple of proteins, like veal or pork, in the mix to boost flavor. Blending your ragu regularizes the texture of your meat sauce so you can disperse it more evenly when assembling your layers of bechamel, noodles, and cheese. This means every strata has a uniform consistency and flavor, making each comforting bite as yummy as the last with the perfect ratio of meat sauce to pasta. Plus, when the even-textured meat sauce is spread across the noodles, each layer is able to cook through at the same rate thereby creating a cohesive dish, bubbling with cheese. Once cooked, your portioned pieces of lasagna will also look symmetrical and restaurant-worthy.

Advertisement