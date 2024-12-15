The Type Of Cheese That's Even Better When Paired With Caramel

You may have enjoyed tucking into a creamy slice of cheesecake topped with drizzles of caramel, but have you considered eating pieces of cheese dipped into caramel? That's exactly what Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company's partner Matthew Rose encourages us to do, and he's given us helpful tips on the best way to go about matching buttery, savory morsels with a sweet sauce commonly associated with dessert recipes.

"My favorite cheeses to pair with caramel are definitely the mountain-style or alpine-style cheeses," Rose offered. This family of cheese is known for being made from cow's milk and tends to offer buttery, creamy bites that are ideal to melt for fondue and cheese sandwiches. But, as Rose further explained, texture is just one of the reasons why these cheeses are so special. "These cheeses are gently warmed in the cheesemaking process that bring out nutty and roasty flavors in the matured wheels," he advised. This warm, earthy flavor is one that can play well once you invite caramel onto the culinary scene.