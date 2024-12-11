Texas Roadhouse's Tater Skins Look Enticing, But Give Them A Hard Pass
When you think of the perfect starter at Texas Roadhouse, tater skins might come to mind. A plate of eight baked potato skins topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits and served with sour cream for dipping sounds like the ultimate comfort food. But unfortunately, they don't live up to expectations. Ranked 10th out of 12 in Tasting Table's review of popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse, the tater skins fall short in key areas.
The biggest letdown? Texture. While you'd expect crisp, golden skins, these are baked instead of fried so they come out a bit mushy. The outer layers lack the crunch that makes tater skins so satisfying, and the soft, almost pasty interior only adds to the disappointment. It feels more like eating mashed potatoes with cheese than anything else.
The toppings were the only saving grace, but even they couldn't fully mask the lackluster flavor. Priced at $9.99, it's a dish that looks great on the menu but fails to deliver in taste and texture. And with Texas Roadhouse prices expected to go up, if it doesn't get this together, it'll be a hard pass for us.
When expectations don't match experience
It's one of those things where the psychology of dining comes into play — what we expect from our food shapes how we experience it. You might order tater skins, picturing crispy perfection. When that doesn't happen, the whole meal feels off, even if the food's not technically bad. It's that classic "expectation vs. reality" moment, where the mismatch can leave you feeling let down.
Now, if you're set on potatoes, there are better options at Texas Roadhouse. The loaded baked potato, which ranked third on our list, is a much safer bet. Rubbed with oil and salt before entering the oven, the skin is roasted and satisfying, and the inside is incredibly soft and fluffy, so light our reviewer noted you can scoop it out with a soup spoon. Topped with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon, it's everything you expect from a loaded potato, picking up where the skins leave off.
Alternatively, you can go for the steak fries, which landed eighth in our ranking. They're at least fried, so you get that crusty edge you'd expect from restaurant fries, and you can dress them up with cheese and bacon to make them more exciting. However, they ranked lower mainly because they weren't served hot and fresh — our reviewer noted that if they had been fresh from the fryer, they'd likely rank much higher. Despite this, they were well-seasoned, offering a decent alternative.