Texas Roadhouse's Tater Skins Look Enticing, But Give Them A Hard Pass

When you think of the perfect starter at Texas Roadhouse, tater skins might come to mind. A plate of eight baked potato skins topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits and served with sour cream for dipping sounds like the ultimate comfort food. But unfortunately, they don't live up to expectations. Ranked 10th out of 12 in Tasting Table's review of popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse, the tater skins fall short in key areas.

The biggest letdown? Texture. While you'd expect crisp, golden skins, these are baked instead of fried so they come out a bit mushy. The outer layers lack the crunch that makes tater skins so satisfying, and the soft, almost pasty interior only adds to the disappointment. It feels more like eating mashed potatoes with cheese than anything else.

The toppings were the only saving grace, but even they couldn't fully mask the lackluster flavor. Priced at $9.99, it's a dish that looks great on the menu but fails to deliver in taste and texture. And with Texas Roadhouse prices expected to go up, if it doesn't get this together, it'll be a hard pass for us.