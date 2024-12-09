How Much Does Dunkin' Charge For Dairy Substitutes In Drinks?
With plant milk growing popular and America's love of coffee ceasing to wane, it only makes sense that cafes keep non-dairy milk options perpetually stocked. According to The Lancet, over one-third of the U.S. population has a lactose intolerance. Still, popular coffee chains such as Dunkin' continue to charge for these milk alternatives.
Even with the plethora of almond milk and oat milk brands on the market, these plant milks tend to be a little pricier than the real deal because production costs more than regular dairy. Since some corporations would rather have customers pay this price than eat the costs, this means your lactose-intolerant-friendly coffee is going to be a little more expensive. Dunkin' offers both oat and almond milk, on top of whole and skim milk.
Both of these upcharges start at 50 cents, but the price for the alternative ultimately comes down to the location or franchise. While some Dunkin' locations may charge half a dollar for plant milk, others require customers to pay 60 or 80 cents for the switch. On the other hand, there are Dunkin' branches that have a flat fee for drinks, regardless of what milk goes into it. Even if you're lucky to pay on the lower end, don't be surprised if your fancier coffees are even pricier. Some franchises may charge up to $2.15 for beverages like lattes or macchiatos.
Not everyone likes Dunkin's plant milk upcharges
Although some people understand that milk alternatives that are costlier to produce will take a larger chunk out of their wallet, other consumers are fed up with Dunkin's higher costs. In December 2023, a class-action lawsuit for $5 million was filed against Dunkin' for discrimination. The lawsuit, which was filed in California, alleged that Dunkin's extra costs for non-dairy milks went against the Americans with Disabilities Act by having customers with lactose intolerance pay more money for drinks that cater to their dietary needs.
There are 10 plaintiffs behind the complaint, but if they win in court, millions more could benefit from lowering the cost of plant-based milk. Although Dunkin' isn't alone in charging a higher price for non-dairy options, the company may decide to change that practice. Starbucks, another coffee chain giant, used to charge around 70 cents for plant milk. The company faced an identical lawsuit back in 2022 and announced in October 2024 that it would no longer be charging extra for plant-based milks.