How Much Does Dunkin' Charge For Dairy Substitutes In Drinks?

With plant milk growing popular and America's love of coffee ceasing to wane, it only makes sense that cafes keep non-dairy milk options perpetually stocked. According to The Lancet, over one-third of the U.S. population has a lactose intolerance. Still, popular coffee chains such as Dunkin' continue to charge for these milk alternatives.

Advertisement

Even with the plethora of almond milk and oat milk brands on the market, these plant milks tend to be a little pricier than the real deal because production costs more than regular dairy. Since some corporations would rather have customers pay this price than eat the costs, this means your lactose-intolerant-friendly coffee is going to be a little more expensive. Dunkin' offers both oat and almond milk, on top of whole and skim milk.

Both of these upcharges start at 50 cents, but the price for the alternative ultimately comes down to the location or franchise. While some Dunkin' locations may charge half a dollar for plant milk, others require customers to pay 60 or 80 cents for the switch. On the other hand, there are Dunkin' branches that have a flat fee for drinks, regardless of what milk goes into it. Even if you're lucky to pay on the lower end, don't be surprised if your fancier coffees are even pricier. Some franchises may charge up to $2.15 for beverages like lattes or macchiatos.

Advertisement