The Fork Trick To Keep Hard Shell Tacos From Falling Over
Tacos are the epitome of perfection when it comes to food. Not only are they extremely customizable, but there are various ways to cook them. From fried salmon tacos to ground beef street tacos, there are many types of tacos for you to try. One of the most popular is the hard shell taco, believed to be an American take on a traditional Mexican dish known as tacos dorados. This dish is usually eaten in Northern Mexico and features a soft corn tortilla filled with ground meat and fried. Although this Americanized version isn't the traditional way to eat tacos, they have become a staple in Mexican-American cuisine.
Despite how delicious hard shell tacos are, they have a major design flaw. Their rounded bottom makes them prone to falling over. This is such a problem that people have found creative ways to prevent this from happening. One of which is the fork trick. For this trick, all you need to do is place your fork upside down on a plate. Then, slide a small portion of the taco shell into one of the tines which is the teeth of the fork. This will keep your tacos from falling over and help you have a better taco-eating experience.
When to use the fork trick
The best time to use this trick is when you're filling your taco. Trying to balance a hard shell taco while filling it should be an Olympic sport. It's one of the hardest things to do. And sometimes this balancing act doesn't work out and your taco falls over and spills your filling everywhere. However, if you use the fork trick, this won't happen. The fork guarantees the taco will remain upright while you fill it with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and toppings. Just remember to be careful when removing the fork because hard taco shells are notorious for being fragile. The smallest amount of pressure can cause them to break. Placing your taco shell in between a fork can also help you from accidentally cracking it during the filling process.
Additionally, you can use this trick to hold them up while you eat. If you're someone who likes to have more than one taco on their plate, you can use forks to keep them upright while you focus your attention on the one you are eating.
The fork trick makes eating tacos an even better experience. You no longer have to worry about your hard shell taco falling over and your perfectly layered filling spilling out. This is a common taco-making mistake you can officially avoid. Now you can savor every bite of your taco with zero stress and zero falling tacos.