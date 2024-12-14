The Hands-Down Worst Fever-Tree Mixer For Your Cocktails

Watching a mixologist craft a cocktail from a bevvy of brightly colored squeeze bottles, spouted liquors and liqueurs, and a tray of citrus and herbs is an impressive feat yielding a complex, delicious cocktail. At home, let's be real, it's usually one spirit, one mixer, and a squeeze of lemon or lime. There is nothing wrong with a simple, homemade drink, but it highlights the importance of using a good mixer. Fever-Tree puts a lot of attention into sourcing top-quality ingredients, so we knew when we ranked 16 Fever-Tree mixers that we would find plenty of fantastic drinks.

But we also found a few misses, and the worst was Blood Orange Ginger Beer. Though the color of the mixer was beautiful thanks to the vibrant red of blood oranges sourced from Italy, Blood Orange Ginger Beer was lacking in anything that tasted like orange. Instead, the drink was sharply gingery with a pronounced, unpleasant aftertaste, and the two aspects clashed instead of enhancing each other. The lack of balance between the two promised flavors, coupled with the odd, almost soapy flavor, left no doubt that this was the worst Fever-Tree mixer we tried.