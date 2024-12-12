How To Give Your Manhattan Cocktail A Rich Chocolate Upgrade

A classic Manhattan cocktail is a perfectly balanced combination of bourbon, Angostura bitters, and vermouth. Its short ingredient list and trifecta of complementary flavors are what make the Manhattan a classic cocktail. If, however, you're looking for a novel twist on a tried-and-true Manhattan recipe, we've consulted an expert who recommends a rich chocolate upgrade. In an interview with bartender guru and mixologist Lynnette Marrero, who recently received an honor from New York Bartender week, she provided a few avenues for imparting chocolatey flavors to a classic Manhattan.

Advertisement

"I like to make chocolate manhattans with chocolate bitters and Crème de Cacao instead of simple [syrup]. Alternatively, infusing bourbon with cacao nibs for a few days adds depth and richness without overwhelming the spirit." Chocolate bitters, also known as cocoa bitters, capture the essence of chocolate's unique bitter flavor by infusing alcohol with cacao and complementary baking spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla. Creme de cacao is a sweet chocolate liqueur that you're as likely to see in desserts as you are in cocktails.

Replacing the Angostura bitters with chocolate bitters from a brand like Fee Brothers will still balance the sweetness from the creme de cacao and sweet vermouth for a chocolate-forward Manhattan with the same trifecta of bitter, sweet, and smoky flavors. Infusing bourbon with Naturale Bio cacao nibs will pair well with bourbon's own tasting notes and will make for a more subtle and sophisticated chocolate Manhattan.

Advertisement