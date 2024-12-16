The Drinks You Should Avoid At An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

The all-you-can-eat buffet: An American culinary innovation that draws inspiration from some not-so-American traditions. Offering a nearly endless menu, buffets are the perfect place to eat as much as your heart desires without breaking the bank — so long as you don't get too full, too fast. When eating at an all-you-can-eat buffet, getting the most bang for your buck is essential. There are several foods you should never get at a buffet such as the cheap, filling items at the front of the buffet or foods high in carbs. While it's important to choose your foods wisely at an all-you-can-eat buffet, your choice of beverage can also make or break your dining experience.

When at an all-you-can-eat buffet, your first instinct might be to grab a soda with your meal, especially given the large selection of fountain drinks with unlimited refills. But believe it or not, sodas and seltzers can make you feel full faster. This is because the carbonation can cause food to stay in your stomach longer, making you feel full with less food. In addition, a study by the University of Southern California showed that sucrose, commonly found in sodas, could potentially impact the body's hunger-suppressing hormones. While this might sound like you'll be able to eat more at the buffet, sucrose can also make you crave foods high in carbohydrates, which are often the cheapest (and most filling) foods at the buffet.

