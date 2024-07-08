Our Favorite Zero-Sugar Soda Won't Make You Miss The Original

Zero-sugar sodas are a growing market for nearly all major soft drink companies. In recent years, you might've noticed a shift in branding from diet to zero-sugar (although some sodas still come in both diet and zero versions). Zero is apparently a more appealing moniker for people who want to avoid sugary drinks but don't like the restrictive connotations of the word diet. No matter what you call them, soft drinks without sugar still need to taste good. Although there are numerous zero-sugar versions of popular sodas on the market, one in particular can hold its own against the original: Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar hits the elusive pinnacle that all sugar substituted drinks aim for — it tastes nearly identical to the original. Drinking a fully flavored sparkling soft drink with a taste that doesn't smell or taste like chemicals is the goal when we reach for sugar-free refreshment, especially when it has a familiar brand name.