2 Classic Cocktails To Upgrade With Coffee-Infused Bourbon

Coffee is an excellent mixer in bourbon cocktails because its bitterness and roasted notes balance the caramel, vanilla, nut, fruit, and oak sweetness of bourbon. To take that match one step further, you can infuse bourbon with coffee beans by letting them sit in the spirit for 24 hours to get a newly layered bourbon. The possibilities for those cocktails are pretty endless, so for some inspiration, we asked an expert. Anton Kinloch is a bartender at Lone Wolf in Kingston, New York, a bar that recently participated in the inaugural New York Bartender Week, and he has two recommendations: an espresso martini and an old fashioned.

"Coffee-infused whiskey can be a great base for an espresso martini riff with vanilla bean syrup and coconut," Kinloch says. There are many tasty ways to riff on the espresso martini, but coffee-infused whiskey is the most effective for bolstering the drink's defining coffee character. Together with the espresso, you'll get a complex bouquet of bitterness and sweetness, with pleasant hints of acid and astringency. Vanilla bean syrup and coconut contribute a touch more sweetness plus lightness, and that vanilla pulls out similar notes in the bourbon from vanillin, which is in the wood of the barrels it's aged in. To make this tipple, simply swap the vodka in a classic espresso martini out for the infused whiskey, use vanilla syrup in place of simple syrup, and add a splash of coconut cream.

