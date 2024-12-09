In France, "coffee" does not refer to anything swirled with vanilla syrup or hazelnut cream. When folks sit down to enjoy the globally-famous romance and aesthetic intrigue of the Parisian café, "coffee" is short, dark, and bitter.

A café au lait combines equal parts strong-brewed coffee and hot steamed milk. In the Netherlands, the cafe au lait is called "wrong coffee" and is traditionally served with a crispy cookie on the side. Here at Tasting Table, we even like our cafe au laits with a spoonful of floral lavender sugar. But perhaps surprisingly considering its French name, café au laits in France are served at home, typically as a breakfast item. You won't find a French person ordering a café au lait after dinner or for an afternoon pick-me-up — or maybe even at all, ever.

Despite the café au lait's French name (literally translating to "coffee with milk"), French coffee culture largely skips milk-forward espresso beverages like the towering lattes served in American coffee shops. Drinks like these are considered more indulgent for at-home sipping, so if a French person is going to be drinking an au lait, it'll most likely be in their own living room, not at the local diner. In fact, a shot of straight espresso is the most popular coffee drink for starting the day in France – so popular that the colloquial way to order an espresso is to simply ask for "un café."

